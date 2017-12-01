UP Civic Poll Results 2017 LIVE: Will Yogi pass with flying colours?

The crucial verdict in the UP civic polls 2017 will be out today. Counting in the state of Uttar Pradesh which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party will be a closely watched affair.

The district administration has designated four locations across Ghaziabad in which vote counting for different municipalities will take place. The three phase civic polls that were held will also be a pre-cursor to the 2017 Lok Sabha elections.

Follow all the LIVE updates here:

The civic polls are considered a test for the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

An exit poll by ABP News-C Voter predicted an easy win for the saffron party with flying colours. The exit poll for the 16 municipal corporations, where elections took place in three phases, predict that the saffron party will win in 15 out of 16 cities.

The voting for 16 nagar nigam (Municipal Corporation), 118 nagar palika parishad (Municipal Council) and 438 nagar panchayat bodies had taken place in three phases on November 22, November 26 and November 29.

A total of 3.32 crore voters from all 75 districts exercised their franchise at 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations in the state during these elections.

52.59 per cent voting was recorded during the first phase of polling on November 22 while 49.3 per cent polling was recorded during the second phase of voting on November 26. 53 per cent polling was recorded during the third and final phase of polling on November 29.

The average polling percentage for all three phases stood at 52.5 percent.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all four centers where counting will take place.

OneIndia News