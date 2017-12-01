UP civic elections 2017: As BJP takes lead, Swamy says Ram mandir wave on

Even as the BJP made early inroads in the Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, Subramanian Swamy tweeted that the BJP is riding the Ram temple wave. This will culminate with a typhoon in 2019 when the Lok Sabha elections are held, the senior BJP leader tweeted.

Last week RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Ram Mandir will be built at the disputed site and nowhere else. Nothing else but a Ram mandir will be built there, he also added.

The Ram temple will be constructed at the site of Ramjanmabhoomi and nothing else will be built. It will be constructed and that too in its original form and with the same stones. It will be built under the leadership of those who led this movement and have been holding its flag for 20-25 years," he said at a three-day 'Dharam Sansad' of the VHP in Udupi.

