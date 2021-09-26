UP: 7 cops taken off duty in Bulandshahr

UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada, 6 other ministers inducted in Yogi Adityanath govt

Lucknow, Sep 26: Jitin Prasada, who joined BJP in June this year, took oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

BJP leaders Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik and Dharmvir Singh also took oath as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expands his cabinet ahead of 2022 state assembly elections.

The expansion of the council of ministers has taken place as the BJP prepares for the assembly elections in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh early next year.

The oath was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function in the Gandhi auditorium in the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the chief minister.

The maximum strength of the ministry can be 15 percent of the total strength of the Assembly. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats.