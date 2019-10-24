UP By-poll Results 2019: BJP leads in 6 seats, SP in 2

Lucknow, Oct 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now leading in six assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and ally Apna Dal (S) in one, as per the latest trends on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) is leading in two and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and the Congress in one each. The by-elections results will be nothing less than a dress rehearsal for the 2022 Assembly poll battle.

The seats where BJP leading is Manikpur, Ghosi, Iglas, Lucknow Cantt, Govindnagar and Balha, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is ahead in Pratapgarh.

The SP is ahead in Rampur and Zairpur, the BSP in Jalalpur and the Congress in Gangoh.

Of the 11 seats of the state where by-polls were held on Monday, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal).

Two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP. The by-polls were mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

The BJP currently has 302 members in the 403-member assembly, NDA ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has eight MLAs, the SP has 47, the BSP has 18, while the Congress has seven.

In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where the fight is for 11 assembly constituencies, elections are being seen as a litmus test for the opposition parties which failed to make an impact in the Lok Sabha elections against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May.