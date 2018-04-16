UP Board Result 2018 date: Check update

The UP Board Result 2018 will be released this month. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The countdown for the results has begun and the results would be declared by the end of this month April 2018. Our sources tell us that students could expect the results anytime in the last week of April. Earlier the tentative date was April 15, but there was a delay.

The evaluation of answer sheets is almost over. As per local dailies, the evaluation process remains to be concluded at only a few evaluation centres. The board had earlier aimed to release the results by the second week of April. However, it could not follow through with the plan due to the delay in evaluation of the answer sheets.

The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state. Almost 55 lakh students had appeared for UP board Intermediate and High School examination this year. The results once declared would be available on www.upresults.nic.in.

How to check UP Board Result 2018:

Go to www.upresults.nic.in

Check link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP 12th Result 2018

Click on the link

Enter roll number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

