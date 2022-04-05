UP Board 12th Biology, 10th science question changed in Azamgarh

IIT graduate attacks two constables at Gorakhnath temple; UP govt terms it an 'act of terror'

Lucknow, Apr 05: The UP Board has changed the 12th Biology, 10th science question papers in exam centres at Azamgarh. More details are available on the official website.

The decision was taken to avoid incidents of question paper leak. According to the notification, the question papers for intermediate (Class 12) Biology were changed for exam centres (06686- 06820), and high school (Class 10) Science papers for exam centres (18691- 18829). Both the exams were held on Monday April 4.

Earlier the UP board had to cancel the Class 12 intermediate English paper after it was leaked in 24 districts. The paper was reportedly sold for Rs 500 in the market.

So far 46 people have been arrested, including three journalists and the Ballia district inspector of schools. The FIRs have been filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 16:40 [IST]