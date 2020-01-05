  • search
    UP becomes first state to begin implementation of CAA

    Lucknow, Jan 05: Uttar Pradesh is likely to become the first state in the country in the country to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that gives citizenship to migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

    Reportedly, the state government has issued directives for the identification of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan residing in the State so as to be accorded with Indian citizenship.

    "All 75 district magistrates have been asked to track down migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who have settled here for decades, without citizenship," reported IANS quoting additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi.

    Apologise for sending anti-CAA protesters to jail: Mayawati to UP government

    The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Opposition parties have called the law against India's Constitution for making religion a ground for citizenship.

    Officials have put the death toll at 19 in widespread clashes in the state, though the opposition parties claimed a higher figure.

