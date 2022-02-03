YouTube
    UP became India's second-largest economy in 5 years: Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 03: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday listed down his government's achievements during its five-year tenure.

    Addressing a press conference, UP CM said that after the BJP retained power in 2017, the state has become the country's second-largest economy from being at the sixth and seventh position.

    UP became Indias second-largest economy in 5 years: Yogi Adityanath

    "UP's economy from 1947-to 2017 was at 6th, 7th spot (in the country). No work done in 70 years...But in merely 5 years, we have successfully helped the UP economy reach the 2nd spot, " ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

    He exhorted that during BJP's rule, there were no incidents of communal violence and terrorist attacks. The media address comes just days ahead of UP elections 2022 which is set to begin on February 10.

    The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also praised his government for effectively tackling COVID-19 during the devastating second wave of coronavirus and also swiftly containing the third wave.

    Adityanath further said that the unemployment rate has come down to 3 per cent in UP as per CMIE.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 14:10 [IST]
