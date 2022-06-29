YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: Bank manager held for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customer's account

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Jun 29: A bank manager was arrested here for withdrawing over Rs 29 lakh from a customer’s account through a fake cheque, police said on Wednesday.

    Anirudh Kumar, posted as the branch manager at the Punjab National Bank in Khatauli town, withdrew Rs 29,42,000 from a customer’s account using a fake cheque a few months ago, they said.

    UP: Bank manager held for swindling over Rs 29 lakh from customers account
    Representational Image

    While Kumar was arrested on Tuesday, two others -- Shah Alam and Urooj -- found to be involved in the case are absconding, they said.

    Police said that on the complaint of the customer, Ashok, a case of cheating was registered against the three. Kumar was shifted to Baghpat from Khatauli branch recently.

    PTI

    Comments

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh bank

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X