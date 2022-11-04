YouTube
    UP ATS picks up two more accused in Al-Qaeda radicalisation case

    Lucknow, Nov 04: The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has arrested two suspects from Saharanpur and Uttarakhand's Haridwar for their alleged links with the terror group Al-Qaeda.

    There were taken into custody after the ATS had already questioned some other suspects for having links with the Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent and Jamaat-ul Mujahideen, Bangladesh.

    The duo who were arrested have been identified as Aas Mohammad from Saharanpur and Mohammed Harris from Haridwar. The ATS also recovered a mobile phone without a battery, a SIM card, three other mobile phones without sims and Rs 5,400 in cash from the possession of Harris.

    UP ATS nabs 8 with links to al-Qaeda and its affiliate from UP, UttarakhandUP ATS nabs 8 with links to al-Qaeda and its affiliate from UP, Uttarakhand

    Last month the UP ATS had arrested eight members linked to the JMB and Al-Qaeda. Lukmaan hailing from Saharanpur, Kari Mukhtar, Kamil, Mohammad Aleem, Shahzad (Shamli), Mudassir (Haridwar), Nawazish Ansari (Jharkhand) and Ali Noor (Bangladesh) were to the ones to be arrested.

    The officials informed that they had recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the accused. According to officials the accused were radicalising the youth of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The money was sent by Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah Talha.

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 13:04 [IST]
