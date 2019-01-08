UP assistant teacher exam 2019 answer key released; How to download

  • search
    Lucknow, Jan 8: UP Assistant Teacher exam 2019 answer key has been released on the official website. The official answer key is now available at the link given below.

    Click here to directly go to the UP Assistant Teacher exam 2019 answer key. The exam was conducted on January 6.

    The UP Assistant Teacher exam 2019 answer keys is now available on the official website. It will remain available from January 8-11, 2019. The candidates who wish to raise objections can do so by January 11. Generally, there is a prescribed fee to raise objections. 

    For information on how to raise objection click here.

    The UP Assistant Teacher 2019 exam was held on January 06, 2019. The exam conducted in Offline Mode. There were 150 Questions in Exam comprises of 150 Marks. UP Assistant Teacher Exam was of Objective Type. Time Duration for the Exam was 02 Hour 30 Minutes (150 Minutes). There was no negative marking in this exam.

    The exam was conducted for 69000 vacancies. 4.31 Lac candidates had registered for the exam, but 4.10 Lac candidates appeared. This is far higher than last year. Last year, the exam was held for 68500 vacancies. However, only 41,556 aspirants managed to clear the exam. As a result of this 26,000 posts would remain vacant. The details about how to raise objections and guidelines for it would be available on upsessb.org.

    How to download UP assistant teacher exam 2019 answer key:

