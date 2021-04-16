UP announces Sunday lockdown, Rs 1000 fine for mask violation

Will there be a full lockdown in Mumbai? Local train services to be halted again for general public?

Lucknow, Apr 16: Owing to rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a lockdown on every Sunday across the state. The restrictions will come into effect at 8 PM Saturday night and remain in place till Monday 7 AM.

All markets and offices will remain closed, but essential services will continue to run.

Also, those who will be found without masks will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

It may be noted that UP is one of the 10 states that have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections.

Uttar Pradesh had on Thursday registered 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest-single day spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.