UP: 8-year-old semi-naked body found in Etah; rape, murder case filed

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being raped in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Sitalpur village, during the wedding ceremony when the girl went missing during garland exchange ceremony. It is learnt that the girl along with her parents had come to attend the wedding ceremony of a local journalist's sister.

After few hours, the victim's semi-naked body was found abandoned with strangulation mark on her neck in an under construction home, close to the wedding venue. Her abdomen also had blood stains.

The victim was later taken to the government hospital in Etah where she was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, the accused was identified as Sonu Jatav who fled away. However, the police have arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further is investigation underway

