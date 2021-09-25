YouTube
    UP: 7 cops taken off duty in Bulandshahr

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were taken off active duty, while a constable was suspended for allegedly not taking action on scrapping of illegal vehicles here, officials said on Friday.

    Representational Image

    The in-charge of the Kakor police station has been sent a show cause notice in the matter, they said.

    During investigation by a police officer, it was found that some police personnel were involved in the matter. The officer has submitted a report on the basis of which action was taken, the officials said.

    The seven police men have been attacked with the Police Line, they said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9:02 [IST]
    X