UP: 7 cops taken off duty in Bulandshahr
India
New Delhi, Sep 25: Seven policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were taken off active duty, while a constable was suspended for allegedly not taking action on scrapping of illegal vehicles here, officials said on Friday.
The in-charge of the Kakor police station has been sent a show cause notice in the matter, they said.
During investigation by a police officer, it was found that some police personnel were involved in the matter. The officer has submitted a report on the basis of which action was taken, the officials said.
The seven police men have been attacked with the Police Line, they said.
(PTI)
Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9:02 [IST]