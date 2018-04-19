UP: 6-year-old girl raped after she went out to see 'baraat' procession

A six-year-old was allegedly raped in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night, when she went out to see a 'baraat' procession. The incident took place in the Chilhiya Police Station limits.

Police have arrested the accused, who is from the same village and investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after a seven-year-old child was allegedly raped and murdered while she had gone to attend a wedding in Etah in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from the Kotwali area and the girl was reportedly lured from a wedding function near Mandi Samiti in Shitalpur area.

There has been outrage across the country over sexual crimes against girls and women in the past few days. With the Unnao and Kathua rape cases making headlines, protests have been taking place in different parts of the country demanding strictest punishment, death penalty for the perpetrators of such crimes.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day