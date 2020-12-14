‘Unprovoked aggression shows how existing agreements can be challenged: Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that unprovoked aggression on the Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged and how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Singh said "Unprovoked aggression on our Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in Himalayas but across Indo-Pacific."

"There is big build-up of armed forces at the LAC in Ladakh. In these testing times, our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude. They fought the PLA with utmost bravery and forced them to go back," he added.

Farmers' protest: Always willing to listen to farmers, govt open for dialogue, says Rajnath Singh

Singh said the future generations will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year. "Our armed forces fought with them (Chinese military) with utmost bravery and forced them to go back," Singh said.

The defence minister also slammed Pakistan, calling it the fountainhead of terrorism. "We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, yet have fought the scourge alone even when there was no one to support us but later, they understood we were right about Pakistan being the fountainhead of terrorism," said Singh.