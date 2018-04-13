Unnao rape case: CBI arrests BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, one of the accused in the Unnao rape case, was on Friday (April 13) arrested by the CBI. He was arrested after over 15 hours of questioning by the CBI.

The Allahabad High Court earlier today directed the CBI to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar. A bench comprising Chief Justice DB Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar gave the direction to the agency after the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government informed it that Sengar has been detained for interrogation and not arrested yet.

The court directed the CBI to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with law and to consider filing an application for cancellation of bail granted to other accused in the case.

It had also directed the CBI to file a status report by May 2.

The CBI registered three separate cases in connection with the alleged rape and detained Sengar for questioning in the early hours today. The cases pertain to the alleged rape, killing of the girl's father and a case of arms act which was slapped on her father in which he was arrested by local police. He had subsequently died in judicial custody and the autopsy report showed serious injuries on his body.

