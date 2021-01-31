More than 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Health ministry

Unlock guidelines for February: What's allowed and what's not

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Central government has allowed cinema halls and theaters to operate in full capacity while all activities have been permitted outside Containment Zones in fresh COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

The new guidelines, to be effective for February 1 and to remain in force upto February 28, 2021.

What is allowed

Inter-state and intra-state movement: There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Activities outside containment zones: All activities have been permitted outside containment zones, except a few which will be subject to strict adherence of SOPs.

Mass gatherings: Social, religious, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious gatherings have already been permitted up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, with a ceiling of 200 people in closed spaces; and keeping of the size of the ground or space in view, in open spaces.

Swimming pools: Swimming pools have already been permitted for use of sportspersons. Now, these will be permitted for use of all, for which a revised SOP will be issued.

Exhibition halls: Business to Business (B2B) exhibition halls have already been permitted. Now all types of exhibition halls will be permitted.

Delhi University to reopen from Feb 1

All colleges, departments under the University of Delhi (DU) will reopen for offline classes from Monday, February 1. The Delhi University will, however, reopen for only the final year students.

The final-year studentscan attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches.

What's not allowed

International travel: Travelling to abroad is still prohibited. The ban on scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation may make a decision considering the situation.

However, select routes under bilateral "air bubble" with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France will be operational.

UK flights

The Centre decided to further extend the restrictions on the number of flights from the UK till February 14. Under the news restrictions, only 30 weekly flights will be allowed between the 2 countries.