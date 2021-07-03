Unlock 3.0: Karnataka lifts weekend curfew; Malls to reopen from July 5

No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand for the second consecutive day

Bengaluru, July 03: In what comes as a recent development, public transport will begin operations with full seating capacity, malls will reopen and offices will be allowed to function at full working strength from Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, announcing Unlock 3.0 on Saturday, said the government decided to further relax the existing COVID-19 restrictions based on expert recommendations.

These relaxations will be in effect from July 5 to July 19, he said. While the night curfew will continue on weekdays between 9 pm and 5 am, the weekend curfew has been lifted. Until now, the government had imposed a curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

Relaxing the existing restrictions imposed on weddings and other family functions, the government has allowed up to 100 guests for these events. There was a limit of 40 guests until now.

The government has also allowed places of worship to open from Monday. "Temples will be open only for Darshan. No other special Seva will be permitted," he said. Sports complexes, stadia and swimming pools will be open only for training purposes.

However, theatres, cinema halls and pubs will remain closed. All education institutions will remain closed too, until further directions. "We will hold a separate meeting to discuss this issue," Yediyurappa said.

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 20:23 [IST]