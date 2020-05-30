Unlock 1.0: Night curfew to remain from 9 pm to 5 am

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: The ministry of home affairs on Saturday said that night curfew in areas outside containment zones to combat Covid-19 will remain but with a lesser number of hours under restriction.

Night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am across the country, the Home Ministry said in a statement, a change from 7 am to 7 pm in lockdown 4. People linked to essential services are allowed to move at night.

"Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country, except for essential activities," the Home Ministry said.

"Local authorities shall issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law, such as under Section 144 of CrPC, and ensure strict compliance," the Home Ministry said.