The University of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

University of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam results declared, check here

The University of Calcutta had conducted the honors and major exams for Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Part -II in the month of March 2017. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check University of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam results:

  • Go to wbresults.nic.in
  • Click on BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam 2017
  • Enter your roll number
  • View result
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Saturday, September 23, 2017, 10:36 [IST]
