University of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam results declared, check here

The University of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The University of Calcutta had conducted the honors and major exams for Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Part -II in the month of March 2017. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

How to check University of Calcutta BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam results:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on BA, BSc Part 2 (Honours/Major) 2017 Exam 2017

Enter your roll number

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News