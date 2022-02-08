Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to release BJP manifesto for Goa elections today

Politics is to serve last man in queue: Nitin Gadkari

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 8: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday will release the manifesto of the BJP for the Goa assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 14.

The saffron party had plans to release it on Sunday, but it was delayed following the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

According to a press release, the Union Transport Minister will land at Dabolim Airport at 11 am today and leave for Panaji. The manifesto is scheduled for release at 12.30 pm.

BJP Goa Election In-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Minister of State for Tourism and Ports Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh who is also Election Co-Incharge of Goa, Goa Desk Incharge CT Ravi, and several central and state leaders will be present on the occasion, the statement added.

After launching the manifesto, Gadkari will be heading to Thivim to address a public meeting at Sirsai ground at 6 pm following which he will address a rally near Ganpati Mandir.

While Nilkant Halarnkar is the BJP candidate for the Thivim constituency, Dayanand Mandrekar is contesting from the Siolim constituency.

Tulsidas Gawas, Vishwanath Khalap and Narayan Mandrekar are appointed as Incharges for the public meetings at Pernem, Thivim and Siolim constituencies respectively, ANI reports.