Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister announced the same in a tweet.

The minister has been admitted to a hospital. The minister also advised those who have come in contact with him to test and isolate themselves.

Singh an MP from Rajasthan is a Union Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Meanwhile, the condition of Union Home Minister Amit is stable and a team of multidisciplinary specialists led by AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his health.

A report in the Hindustan Times said that Shah's condition is stable, while citing people aware of the matter at the AIIMS.

The Union Home Minister was admitted to AIIMS on Monday night, three days after being discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing negative for coronavirus.

"Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister, has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three or four days. He has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital," AIIMS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Upon his discharge from Medanta, Shah had tweeted, "today my Covid-19 test report has come negative. I thank god. And, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me and my family by wishing me good health. I will be in home isolation for few days on advice of doctors."