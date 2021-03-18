Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleges attack on BJP rally by TMC

News

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari alleged that their rally was attacked in Nandigram, West Bengal. They have asked the Election Commission for more security ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Pradhan said a BJP youth worker was attacked and is in a serious condition, following clashes with TMC workers. After Adhikari's padyatra started today, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader was attacked here in front of me. When I saw him bleeding, I took him to the hospital. He may be a specialised hospital.

I appeal to the EC to deploy paramilitary forces here, he said. Mamata should fight the elections in a democratic way, he also said. He also alleged that 130 BJP workers had been killed in violence by the TMC.

Voting will take place in Nandigram on April 1 in the second round of the 8 phases elections that would end on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

