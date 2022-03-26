YouTube
    Union cabinet decides to extend PM Garib Kalyan Yojana by six months

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The Union Cabinet in the meeting has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by six months.

    The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) was announced in 2020 for three months till July and later extended till November to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor.

    Under the scheme, additional 5 kg wheat and rice along with 1 kg pulses to each family per month was provided to beneficiaries registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

    But this year, only grains will be given.

    Free grains -- which will be distributed on the same pattern as earlier -- will be given to 80 crore beneficiaries.

    Saturday, March 26, 2022, 19:02 [IST]
    X