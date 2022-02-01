Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2021-2022 on Monday (February 1) in parliament. Known for her love for handloom, Sitharaman opted for rusty brown saree with off-white border detailing the spread throughout the sides.

She completed her look with a white shawl and white face mask.

According to an ANI report, The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours, brown and red, that hold a deeper significance. While the colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, red signifies warmth, love and power.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman ditched the traditional 'Bahi-Khata' and opted to carry the documents in a tablet which was wrapped in a red cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.

The Union Budget will be paperless this year too, in an attempt to go green. Going paperless will enable the government to cut down on the printing of documents for the presentation of tax proposals and financial statements. Barring a handful of physical copies, the Budget 2022 documents will be available mostly digitally.

The government had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' in 2021 so that the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public could access the documents with just a few clicks.

Sitharaman, who will present the Budget, is expected to lift and give an impetus to the Indian economy that has been battered due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Sitharaman will present the Budget at 11 a.m. in the Lok Sabha. This would be Sitharaman's fourth Budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2.0.