Uniform grounds for divorce irrespective of religion: SC agrees to examine PILs

New Delhi, Dec 16:

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Supreme Court has agreed to entertain petitions that sought for uniform grounds of divorce and uniformity in grant of alimony for women irrespective of their religious affiliation.

The petitions are being argued by senior advocates Pinky Anand and Meenakshi Arora. The petition was filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

Anand and Arora told the Bench that the religions may be treating women differently as per the personal law sanctions. However when religious customs violate fundamental right to equality and non-discrimination, the court must step in to protect the rights of women.

The court said it would examine the limited question on whether to direct the Law Commission to examine the domestic and international laws and prepare a report on uniform grounds of maintenance and alimony within 3 months in spirit of Articles 14, 15, 21 and 44 and international conventions.

The Supreme Court while agreeing to hear the plea issued notices to the Centre. Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde however said that they are entertaining the PILs with great caution.