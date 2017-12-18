Undoubtedly major victory for BJP: Nirmala Sitharaman on election results

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday termed the election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh as an "undoubtedly" major victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sitharaman told reporters that it was a "victory for all -- right from the booth level to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- as voters have recognised who could deliver".

"'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth), has ultimately won," she said.

Sitharaman told reporters that it was a "victory for all right from the booth level to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as voters have recognised who could deliver".

The saffron party is convincingly ahead in 101 of 182 seats. For a victory, it need win just 92 seats. The Congress is trailing, leading in a mere 79 seats. The trends are clearly in line with the TOIonline-CVoter exit poll, which said the BJP is likely to secure 108 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, and the Congress and its allies are expected to win 74 seats.

OneIndia News