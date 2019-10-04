Understand Kashmir situation before further comments: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 04: On a day when Pakistan planned to hold a march involving locals to the Line of Control (LoC), Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he used provocative and irresponsible statements at the recently concluded UNGA on Kashmir issue.

Raveesh Kumar also alleged that the Pakistan PM doesn't know how to conduct international relationships. "Imran Khan does not know how to conduct international relationships. The most serious thing is he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal."

PM Imran Khan had told his party workers at the airport in Islamabad that "whether the world is with the Kashmiris or not, we are standing with them."

The Pak prime minister said,"It is a struggle, do not lose heart when the time is not good. Do not be disappointed as the Kashmiris are looking towards you. Kashmiris would win if the Pakistani people stood by their side."

Though India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue must be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan. However, hasn't stopped other world leaders from mentioning the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly.

There were these four countries- Pakistan, China, Malaysia and Turkey raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA in different ways.

Talking about Malaysia raising the Kashmir issue at the UNGA in New York, Kumar said that the government of Malaysia should keep in mind the friendly relationship between the two countries and it should desist from making such remarks.

"Jammu and Kashmir signed Instrument of Accession like all other princely states, Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of J&K. Govt of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the 2 countries & desist from making such remarks," Kumar said.

Responding to Turkey's statements on Kashmir at the UNGA, he said that the government of Turkey should get a proper understanding of the situation in Kashmir before making such statements.

urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said,''it is imperative to solve the problem through "dialogue on the basis of justice, equity, and not through collision." Erdogan also said the stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue.