  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Under Amit Shah, this is how the Ministry for Home Affairs is being run

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: There have been some sweeping changes made in the Union Home Minister, after Amit Shah took charge. An extremely crucial portfolio, which oversees the national security of India, Shah delegated work of the ministry's 22 divisions to his two deputies, G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai.

    The Intelligence Bureau would report to Shah. Reddy on the other hand has been handed over charge of Jammu and Kashmir, North-East, cyber security, union territory and counter radicalisation. This is for the first time that North-East and Jammu and Kashmir are being handled by the same minister of state.

    BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah
    BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah

    Rai has been assigned political divisions, centre-state relations, foreigners' affairs, left wing extremism, police-1, which looks after transfer postings of IPS offers. He is also in charge of the women safety division.

    Apart from the IB, Shah will also look into decisions involving Cabinet matters and the President House.

    Shah to oversee Intelligence Bureau directly, juniors get defined role

    In the previous government the NE desk was handled by Karen Rijiju while the Kashmir desk was under Hansraj Gangaram Ahir. The Home Ministry in all has 22 divisions under it.

    Shah has meanwhile instructed his deputies to take presentations from the respective divisions assigned to them.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah ministry of home affairs intelligence bureau jammu and kashmir radicalisation

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue