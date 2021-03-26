Unaccounted bullets, Rs 12 lakh Trident bill makes Waze maze murkier

How Vaze tried to create an alibi for his absence from the spot where Hiran went missing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: Even as suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze claimed before a court that he was being made a scapegoat, the National Investigation Agency said that. It had recovered 62 unaccounted bullets and rounds from his home.

On Thursday, the Special court remanded Waze to NIA custody till April 3. Arguing on behalf of the NIA, additional solicitor general, Anil Singh said that apart from the 62 unaccounted bullets, the agency had found that Waze had been allowed 30 bullets for his service pistol as a police officer and 25 of those were missing.

When officials are given ammunition, they have to account for each and every one of it used by them. We want to investigate where the 25 bullets were used and what patronage did he have which allowed him to not have kept a record of these. Why was the huge quantity kept at his house and was it part of a deep-rooted conspiracy has to be probed, Singh said.

Further Singh said that the NIA had found records including bills of Rs 12 lakh paid for a suite at Trident Hotel in South Mumbai for 100 days. He had booked the suite using a fake Aadhaar card with his photograph and false name.

Waze on the other hand said that he is being made a scapegoat. I worked for one and half days on this case (Ambani bomb scare) and suddenly there were charges against me. Mala hya baddal kahi sangaycha aahe. Saglya goshti la kahi background aahe (I have to say something and there is a background to this, Waze also told the court.

When I went to the NIA office on my own, I was arrested. I have not admitted to anything although it is being said that I admitted to my involvement in this case.