Watch: Light and sound show on Gabbar Hill, Ambaji as 51 Shaktipeeth Parikrama begins from today

All eyes on PM Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden

Ukraine, climate change, COVID-19 on agenda during PM Modi-Biden meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders will also discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and strengthening of global economy.

The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Leaders' virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Ministeri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:17 [IST]