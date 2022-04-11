Ukraine, climate change, COVID-19 on agenda during PM Modi-Biden meet

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Russia-Ukraine war is likely to be discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

    The two leaders will also discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and strengthening of global economy.

    The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

    The Leaders' virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Ministeri Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 9:17 [IST]
