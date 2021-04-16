UK government clears Nirav Modi extradition to India: CBI officials

New Delhi, Apr 16: In a recent development, United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel has cleared the extradition of fugitive billionaire and diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India, according to CBI officials. Nirav Modi is accused of his alleged involvement in the Rs 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

This development comes after a UK court ruled that Nirav Modi could be extradited to India after dismissing arguments like his mental health worsening during the pandemic and poor Indian prison conditions.

"I am satisfied that Nirav Modi's extradition to India is in compliance per human rights," UK district judge Samuel Goozee was quoted as saying. He added that Modi had the right to appeal.

Earlier, foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that since the Westminster Magistrate's Court "has recommended Nirav Modi's extradition to the UK Home Secretary, the government of India would liaise with the UK authorities for his early extradition to India."

"There is no evidence that if extradited Nirav Modi will not get justice," the UK judge said, agreeing with India's submissions, according to the news reports.

He made it clear that he felt the case for the jeweller to face trial in India was strong and that Modi had clear links with "other connivers" including bank officials in faked letters of undertaking that facilitated the clearance of huge unpaid loans.