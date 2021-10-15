UK Conservative MP David Amess dies after being stabbed 'multiple times'

oi-Prakash KL

London [UK], Oct 15: UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed multiple times on Friday. He was attacked by a man when he was attending a constituency surgery at a church in Essex on Friday.

Multiple reports claim that Essex Police have arrested a 25-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of murder after an incident at 12.05 pm (Local time)

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea. We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05 pm today (Friday 15 October). We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene. A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody," Sputnik said quoting the police.

Amess was a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but was a lawmaker since 1983.

A constituency surgery is a regular meeting between MPs and voters where constituents can present concerns and complaints which could be brought up in the Parliament.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency.

A far-right extremist was convicted of her murder. Two other British lawmakers have been attacked this century during their "surgeries".

Labour legislator Stephen Timms was stabbed in the stomach and injured in May 2010 by a female student radicalized by online sermons from an al-Qaida-linked preacher. In 2000, Liberal Democrat lawmaker Nigel Jones and his aide Andrew Pennington were attacked by a man wielding a sword during such a meeting. Pennington was killed and Jones injured in the attack in Cheltenham, England. (AP) IND