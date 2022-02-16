YouTube
    UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Result Date soon: Check latest update

    New Delhi, Feb 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam results in a day or two. Once declared, the results will be available at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam was held in three phases. The first phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; the second phase was from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and the third phase was from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode.

    Steps to check NTA UGC NET 2022 Result

    Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Step-2: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

    Step-3: Click on "NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Result"

    Step-4: You will see the link to Download Scorecard.

    Step-5: Down, Save & take a print out of the result for future reference

    NTA UGC NET 2022 Cutoff Marks & Score Card

    NTA will also release the official cut-off subjectwise on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Normalization method will be used to calculate cut-off for the subjects whose exams were held in multiple shifts.

