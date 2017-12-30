UGC NET 2017 results date: Check November exam result at cbsenet.nic.in

The UGC NET 2017 results are expected to be declared in January 2018. The results for the November exam will be available on the official website once declared.

UGC National Eligibility Test is one of the most sought-after qualifying exams in India that ascertains the eligibility for candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor, and Junior Research Fellow & Asst. Professor.

Approximately 9.3 Lakh candidates had enrolled for UGC NET November 2017 exam and CBSE had marked 75% attendance on the exam day across the country. Approximately 5,19,557 candidates were registered to be females; 4,09,439 males and 3 candidates were transgenders.

CBSE had conducted the National Eligibility Test November 2017 on behalf of University Grants Commission on 5th November 2017 across 1700 exam centres in 91 cities across the country.

The online application process had commenced in the month of August 20147 and concluded in September 2017. CBSE had released all question papers along with their sets soon after holding the main exam. The candidates were then given an access to their recorded responses and an option to challenge the answer keys was made available.

Although there is no official notification, the results are likely to be releasedin the second week of January 2018. Once declared the results would be available on cbsenet.nic.in.

OneIndia News