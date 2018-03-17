Ugadi is the festival of beginning of human civilisation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Ugadi wishes to the people of the country and said that the festival marks the beginning of human civilisation.

Addressing a programme to mark Ugadi in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh via video conferencing Modi said, "Ugadi means the beginning of an era. Ugadi is the festival of the beginning of human life. It is the festival of the starting of creation of the world.

Talking about the importance of Srisailam, he further said, "Maharshi Ved Vyas said people who visit here get rid of all kinds of bondage."

While talking about the situation of the country, PM said, "The people of the nation want to see it free of internal weaknesses, not only those based on caste or religion but all those factors which weaken it."

He added that the Bevu-Bela Prasad is the perfect examplae to understand how our traditions introduce us to the principles of life. "I hope, all of you will have tasted Bevu-Bela or Ugadipachadi today," he said.

"There were numerous attempts to hurt our prestigious culture & traditions when India was chained to slavery. It tolerated everything & kept going ahead. What was it that kept it going? Saints like you," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also talked about Ayushman Bharat, central government's scheme which ensures a cover of Rs. 5 lakh to a poor family suffering from serious ailments.

