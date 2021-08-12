UDF stages sit-in protest in front of Kerala Assembly gate

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12: Irked over the denial of their notice for an adjournment motion on the controversial dollar smuggling scam, the opposition UDF on Thursday boycotted the Kerala Assembly proceedings for the day and convened a symbolic "House" outside the campus as a mark of protest.

After sitting in front of the main gate of the Assembly building, they presented the notice for the motion symbolically and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the case.

While Congress legislator PT Thomas presented the notice, IUML MLAs N Shamsudheen and PK Basheer took up the role of the Speaker and Chief Minister respectively in the 'parallel' House convened by the opposition, an unprecedented such protest seen in recent times.

The state assembly witnessed the opposition protest a day after a section of the media reported that the Customs had issued a show-cause notice to the accused in the gold and dollar smuggling case indicating alleged involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan in smuggling dollars abroad.

The Customs notice was reportedly issued based on the alleged statement of the prime accused in the gold and dollar smuggling cases, that Vijayan and former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan were involved in smuggling foreign currency to the UAE through the officials of its Consulate here.

Though the UDF members tried to present a notice for the adjournment motion demanding a discussion over the issue in the House during zero hour, Speaker M B Rajesh denied permission for it saying the matter is sub judice.

Supporting the Speaker, Law Minister P Rajeev also said the opposition tried to present the notice, violating Assembly rules and proceedings.

However, opposition leader V D Satheesan argued that permission had been granted for such notices in the House several times earlier, especially to discuss the topics like Kodakara hawala money heist case, self-financing fees issue and Sabarimala women entry and so on.

Noting that it was an opportunity for Vijayan to prove his part if he had not done anything wrong, he also asked where else such a matter could be discussed other than the Assembly.

As the Speaker did not budge, the opposition boycotted the proceedings and trooped out of the House raising slogans demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 18:44 [IST]