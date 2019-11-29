  • search
Trending Gotabaya Rajapaksa Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uddhav Thackeray takes charge, all eyes on trust vote, portfolio allocation

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 29: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, 59 on Friday will take charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mantralaya at 1 PM.

    In a first for the clan, Uddhav Thackeray will be leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress in Maharashtra.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    The next big challenge for the Aghadi would be to get its trust vote passed on the floor of the Assembly and allocate portfolios.

    Uddhav-led govt promises to give concrete aid for farmers, revive Shivaji fort

    Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers.

      Rahul Gandhi ashamed to attend Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony?: BJP |OneIndia News

      According to reports, Congress will have Assembly Speaker and 13 ministers. Ajit Pawar set to be Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra again, this time to Uddhav Thackeray.

      While staking claim, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi had submitted letters of support of 166 MLAs and they have been given time till December 3, to submit proof of the support.

      6 ex Maharashtra CMs attend Uddhav Thackeray's oath taking ceremony

      Thackeray took over as chief minister over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

      Clad in saffron silk kurta, Uddhav had bowed before the "Shivrajyabhishek", a statue depicting the crowning of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, before taking oath in Marathi.

      Unexpeced guests, Devendra Fadnavis, Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant were on the stage.

      Uddhav Thackeray is the eighth Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the first Sena Chief Minister of a secular government.

      More UDDHAV THACKERAY News

      Read more about:

      uddhav thackeray maharashtra

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue