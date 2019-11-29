Uddhav Thackeray takes charge, all eyes on trust vote, portfolio allocation

Mumbai, Nov 29: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, 59 on Friday will take charge as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in Mantralaya at 1 PM.

In a first for the clan, Uddhav Thackeray will be leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress in Maharashtra.

The next big challenge for the Aghadi would be to get its trust vote passed on the floor of the Assembly and allocate portfolios.

Shiv Sena will have 15 ministers while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have Deputy Chief Minister and 13 other ministers.

According to reports, Congress will have Assembly Speaker and 13 ministers. Ajit Pawar set to be Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra again, this time to Uddhav Thackeray.

While staking claim, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi had submitted letters of support of 166 MLAs and they have been given time till December 3, to submit proof of the support.

Thackeray took over as chief minister over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

Clad in saffron silk kurta, Uddhav had bowed before the "Shivrajyabhishek", a statue depicting the crowning of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, before taking oath in Marathi.

Unexpeced guests, Devendra Fadnavis, Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant were on the stage.

Uddhav Thackeray is the eighth Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the first Sena Chief Minister of a secular government.