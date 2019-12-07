  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi for first time after becoming CM

    By
    |

    Pune, Dec 07: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pune airport on Friday evening.

    Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi for first time after becoming CM
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    It was the two leaders' first meeting after Thackeray broke away from ally BJP and formed a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra with the support of the Congress and NCP last month.

    No Maharashtra infra project halted, stay only applies to Aarey car shed: CM Uddhav Thackeray

    The prime minister will be attending the national conference of director generals and inspector generals of police which is being held in Pune. After receiving the

    PM, Thackeray left for Mumbai, state government officials said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also greeted Modi at the airport.

    Earlier, PM Modi wished Thackeray after he took the oath last month as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue