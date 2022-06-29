YouTube
    Udaipur killing: Kerala CM condemns killing of tailor in Rajasthan

    
    
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 28: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur city and said such heinous acts will only serve to upset our harmonious living.

    He also urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits, while appealing to everyone to maintain peace and calm. "Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course," Vijayan tweeted.

    Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew. The men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested in this connection.

    PTI

    X