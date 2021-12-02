UAPA cases in India: 32.18 per cent dip in number of arrests between 2019 & 2020

New Delhi, Dec 1: The number of people arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2019 and 2020 has witnessed a dip while the number of those acquitted under the law has shot up by 26 per cent, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha.

A total of 1,948 people were arrested under the Act in 2019 while in 2020, the number dropped to 1,321, the data presented by the minister showed. The number of people acquitted from UAPA charges stood at 92 in 2019 while it increased to 116 in 2020, it added.

The number of people arrested under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir increased from 227 in 2019 to 346 in 2020, while the number of those acquitted from the charges dipped from 28 in 2019 to four in 2020, the data showed.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by the states and Union Territories, and publishes the same in its annual publication 'Crime in India', Nityanand Rai said. "The latest published report is of the year 2020. As per the published report, the number of persons arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the years 2019 and 2020 are 1,948 and 1,321 respectively," Rai added.

