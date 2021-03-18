U'khand CM says 'ripped jeans' pave the way for 'societal breakdown', Navya Nanda asks ‘Change your mentality’

Dehradun, Mar 18: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat expressed his shock over a woman, who he met during a flight, wearing ripped jeans and was a social worker by profession.

Holding parents responsible for westernisation of young children, Rawat said, "Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids- these are the values being given now. Where is this coming from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing knees and in tattered jeans? Women are not any much less, displaying their knees. Is that good?"

The CM's remarks have drawn flak from many online users including activists and celebrities for his comments.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has come down heavily on Rawat for questioning women's lifestyle choices.

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared photos where she is wearing ripped jeans and also gave her response to the statement. She wrote, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society." However, she later deleted her Instagram stories.