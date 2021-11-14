YouTube
    Two women journalists detained for publishing fabricated news

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Tripura police on Sunday detained two female journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha after several cases were registered against them for publishing and broadcasting false, fabricated news aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

    On detention of 2 female journalists, Tripura Police said, "Taking cue from the recent violence in Amravati and other parts of Maharastra as a repercussion of communal incident, it has become clear that some vested interest are trying to flare up the communal incident in Tripura."

    The BJP is busy "killing" journalism but when has the truth stopped in the face of lies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday after two journalists covering the recent incidents of violence in Tripura were reportedly detained by police.

    "The BJP system is busy killing journalism. But when has the truth stopped in the face of lies?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. He used the hashtag 'Tripura' and 'NoFear'.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 22:39 [IST]
