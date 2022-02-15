Two students stopped from wearing hijab boycott exams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Two students in Shivamogga, Karnataka boycotted the preparatory exams on Monday after being denied permission to write them while wearing a hijab. One is in Class 6 and the other in Class 9.

One of the parents told NDTV that this was never done before and the school authorities had screamed at children for not following a state government order banning students from wearing clothing with religious significance.

The parent of the other child said that the girl was wearing a hijab to the school for the past three years and there was no complaint. She was asked to remove it and attend the daily prayer. After that the cops threatened her following which she removed the hijab, the parent also told NDTV.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 15:13 [IST]