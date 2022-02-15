YouTube
    Two students stopped from wearing hijab boycott exams

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 15: Two students in Shivamogga, Karnataka boycotted the preparatory exams on Monday after being denied permission to write them while wearing a hijab. One is in Class 6 and the other in Class 9.

    One of the parents told NDTV that this was never done before and the school authorities had screamed at children for not following a state government order banning students from wearing clothing with religious significance.

    The parent of the other child said that the girl was wearing a hijab to the school for the past three years and there was no complaint. She was asked to remove it and attend the daily prayer. After that the cops threatened her following which she removed the hijab, the parent also told NDTV.

    Read more about:

    hijab karnataka

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
