Two rumours that led to the Elphinstone bridge tragedy

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Two rumours led to the horrific tragedy at the Elphinstone Road foot bridge in which left over 20 dead. While one rumour was that of a short circuit, the other was due to a joke that the bridge will not be able to take the weight and will collapse.

Passengers caught in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge, in Mumbai
Passengers caught in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge, in Mumbai. Photo credit: PTI

The Western Railways says that they would investigate into the matter. An initial inquiry conducted suggested that a rumour regarding the collapse of the bridge led to the panic.

Eye witnesses say that the bridge was already overcrowded. With the rumour floating some persons urged others to get of the bridge quickly. People on the overcrowded bridge started to panic and this led to the stampede.

During the incident, it was the women who got stuck. Many men climbed on the railing and escaped. However many women felt suffocated as they were trapped in the crowd.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

death, mumbai, indian railways, stampede, elphinestone, elphinstone

Story first published: Saturday, September 30, 2017, 7:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...