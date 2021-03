After Tablighis, how Rohingya Muslims are now posing a challenge in the COVID-19 fight

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Mar 20: Two Rohingyas have been booked for allegedly procuring fake passports in Jammu, officials said.

During ongoing verification of the Rohingyas living in Jammu, fake passports were detected from the two Rohingyas, they said.

A case has been registered against Rehman and Gafoor, they said.