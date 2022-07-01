Two posing as cops rob Iraqi man of cash, gold in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 01: Two people posing as policemen robbed an Iraqi national of over Rs 18 lakh cash and gold jewellery here on Thursday, officials said. Ahmed Abdulateef Mohammed was returning from a mall to his guest house when the incident took place near Artemis Hospital, they said.

Two people in police uniforms approached me and asked me for my passport and said that they wanted to search my luggage, Mohammed said in his complaint. "I gave them my bag which they searched and returned.

After some time, I realised that USD 23,000 cash (Rs 18.16 lakh) and a gold ring were missing from the bag,” the complainant said. An FIR was registered against two unknown people under sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC at the Sector 53 police station, officials said.

“We are analysing the CCTV footage of the area and trying to nab the accused,” said Devender Maan, SHO of Sector 53 police station.

