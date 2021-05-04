Two patients died at Bengaluru hospital due to low flow of oxygen

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 04: Despite having ample time on its hands, the State Government failed to anticipate the severity of the second wave, at least three hospitals in the Bengaluru were in a a dire situation on Monday as they ran out of oxygen, throwing patients and their families into a tizzy.

According to reports, two coronavirus patients in Bengaluru's Arka Hospital died due to lack of oxygen shortage.

The hospital had put out an SOS request on May 3 evening and the situation turned critical by 8 pm. By the time adequate help arrived at 4 am, it was too late.

Earlier, as many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital. Nine persons, including the wife of a doctor, died in Kalaburagi district reportedly due to lack of oxygen.

A pall of gloom descended on the Chamarajanagar district hospital as the grieving kin of the deceased gathered after hearing the news.

The deaths of Covid-19 patients in Chamarajanagar and Kalaburagi hospitals in less than 24 hours due to non-availability of medical oxygen have exposed the lack of a sturdy distribution mechanism as well as official bungling.