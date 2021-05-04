YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    bengaluru oxygen

    Two patients died at Bengaluru hospital due to low flow of oxygen

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 04: Despite having ample time on its hands, the State Government failed to anticipate the severity of the second wave, at least three hospitals in the Bengaluru were in a a dire situation on Monday as they ran out of oxygen, throwing patients and their families into a tizzy.

    2 patients died at Bengaluru hospital due to low flow of oxygen

    According to reports, two coronavirus patients in Bengaluru's Arka Hospital died due to lack of oxygen shortage.

    The hospital had put out an SOS request on May 3 evening and the situation turned critical by 8 pm. By the time adequate help arrived at 4 am, it was too late.

    Bengaluru: IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care hospital at Air Force Station Jalahalli for general publicBengaluru: IAF to set up 100-bed COVID care hospital at Air Force Station Jalahalli for general public

    Earlier, as many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital. Nine persons, including the wife of a doctor, died in Kalaburagi district reportedly due to lack of oxygen.

    A pall of gloom descended on the Chamarajanagar district hospital as the grieving kin of the deceased gathered after hearing the news.

    The deaths of Covid-19 patients in Chamarajanagar and Kalaburagi hospitals in less than 24 hours due to non-availability of medical oxygen have exposed the lack of a sturdy distribution mechanism as well as official bungling.

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X