Two non-local labourers shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Chandigarh, Oct 17: Two non-local labourers have been shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, 2 non-locals were killed and 1 injured. Police and Security Forces cordoned off the area," said J&K Police.

Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in J&K) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar.